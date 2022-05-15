StockNews.com Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

KOS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

