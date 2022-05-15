StockNews.com Upgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

