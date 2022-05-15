Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

