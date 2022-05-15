Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 435,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,021. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

