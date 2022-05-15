Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNAX. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

