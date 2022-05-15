Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

SMMF stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.