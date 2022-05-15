Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.