Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
