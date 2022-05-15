Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $45.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after acquiring an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.