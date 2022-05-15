SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.49 on Thursday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

