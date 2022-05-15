SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.
NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.49 on Thursday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.