Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $624.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.70 million and the highest is $636.75 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $543.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,082,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,742,000 after buying an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,528,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after buying an additional 325,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.