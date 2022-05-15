Susquehanna Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $96.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

NYSE:XPO opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

