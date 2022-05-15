Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $249.00 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $113,888.56 and $249.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,715.65 or 1.88597667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 15,235,889 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

