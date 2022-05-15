Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Switch has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

