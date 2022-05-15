Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYY. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

