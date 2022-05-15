Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in April

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 43,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

