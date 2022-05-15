Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

TBLA opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

