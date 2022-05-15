Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

