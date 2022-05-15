Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.07% of Target worth $82,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $219.73 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

