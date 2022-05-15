TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TC Energy worth $160,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,323. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.