TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,643 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

