TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,755 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,755 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $9,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $7,638,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $6,640,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.