TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 332,483 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,483 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Upwork worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 1,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Upwork by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 404,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

