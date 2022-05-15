TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $28,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $449.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $422.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

