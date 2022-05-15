TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,713 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Crescent Point Energy worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

