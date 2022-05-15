TD Asset Management Inc. Has $28.37 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $139.34 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

