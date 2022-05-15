TD Asset Management Inc. Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

