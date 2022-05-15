TD Asset Management Inc. Has $31.07 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,057 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cognex worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,248,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,939,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,936,000 after buying an additional 176,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,625,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,437,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

