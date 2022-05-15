TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $24,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $155.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

