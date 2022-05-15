TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TD in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TD during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD alerts:

GLG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 1,067,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,084. TD has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.83.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminium ingots, copper, silver, and gold, from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.