TD Securities Boosts Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

CHRRF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

