TD Securities Trims Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Target Price to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

