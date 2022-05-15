TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $167.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TEL traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.22. 1,349,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,387. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

