Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 25,588 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,408,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $24,381,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

