Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,685 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.