Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.48 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

