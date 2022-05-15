Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 2.61% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRLT. Cowen lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

