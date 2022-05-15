Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 273,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.43 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

