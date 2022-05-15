Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

