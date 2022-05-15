Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $6.17 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Braze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 38,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,119,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

