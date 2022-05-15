Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

