Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,431 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.61. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $227.60 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

