Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

