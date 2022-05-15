Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chindata Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chindata Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

