Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in April

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
