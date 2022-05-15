Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in April

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

