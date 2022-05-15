Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.