Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 391,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 173,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

