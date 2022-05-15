Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of €3.02 ($3.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

