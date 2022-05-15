Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of €3.02 ($3.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

