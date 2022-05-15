Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives $6.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.