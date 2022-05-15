TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Guardian Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 3.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.59% of TELUS worth $190,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

